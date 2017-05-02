UPDATE: Police search for suspects in fatal shooting - Tucson News Now

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
breaking

UPDATE: Police search for suspects in fatal shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Caution tape is up at the Tiki Motel. (Source: KOLD News 13) Caution tape is up at the Tiki Motel. (Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are looking for at least two men involved in a deadly shooting outside of a hotel in the 2600 block of North Oracle Road on Tuesday, May 2.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the victim was outside talking with a group of individuals when the shooting happened.

"At some point during this conversation it turned into a confrontation where the victim was shot," Bay said. "After the shooting the other individuals fled the area. It is believed to be at least two males."

Bay said there is no other description of the suspects.

Nash Elementary was placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the search area but the students were later released on time, Bay said.

Police put up crime tape at the Tiki Motel, 2649 N. Oracle Road, at Oracle and West Kelso Street.

The victim and suspects have not been identified.

Bay said anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly