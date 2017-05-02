UPDATE: Police search for suspects in fatal shooting

Caution tape is up at the Tiki Motel. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Tucson police are looking for at least two men involved in a deadly shooting outside of a hotel in the 2600 block of North Oracle Road on Tuesday, May 2.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the victim was outside talking with a group of individuals when the shooting happened.

"At some point during this conversation it turned into a confrontation where the victim was shot," Bay said. "After the shooting the other individuals fled the area. It is believed to be at least two males."

Bay said there is no other description of the suspects.

The shooting on Oracle is a homicide investigation. 1 adult male deceased. Suspect(s) still outstanding. — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) May 2, 2017

Nash Elementary was placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the search area but the students were later released on time, Bay said.

Children being released from Nash Elem. School. Was on lockdown due to nearby shooting. #KOLD live at 4 pic.twitter.com/NxlirtkNR3 — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 2, 2017

Police put up crime tape at the Tiki Motel, 2649 N. Oracle Road, at Oracle and West Kelso Street.

The victim and suspects have not been identified.

Bay said anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

TPD crime tape at Tiki Motel, Oracle & Kelso. TPD: Shooting in area. Suspect has not been caught. #KOLD pic.twitter.com/cFOvIrEjBj — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 2, 2017

