Las autoridades de Tucson están buscando a un sospechoso

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La Policía de Tucson se encuentran en un tiroteo en la cuadra 2600 al norte de la calle Orcale el martes 2 de mayo.

Las autoridades pusieron tape amarillo en el Yiki Motel,  en la (2649 N. Orcale Road) al oeste de la calle Kelso.

El sospechoso todavía no es identificado. Oficiales están buscando en el área.

No hay más información por el momento. 

Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

