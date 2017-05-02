PCC Social Services students hosting "Show your Heart Tucson" event

The Social Services students in the Community Organization & Development Class at Pima Community College are inviting low-income families, veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness to the Show your Heart Tucson event.

The event is on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Santa Rita Park (401 E. 22nd St.)

Those who attend the event will receive a meal, clothes, haircuts, and access to various social services that will help them overcome economic, social and health challenges. Some of the agencies participating include: Old Pueblo Community, Arizona @ Work, Our Family Services, Interfaith Council, Project Action, Jackson Sullivan Employment and Goodwill Metro.

This event is part of a class project for the PCC Social Services Students, according to a recent release. For the last three weeks the students have been working to secure donations from various local businesses including: Native Grill and Wings, East Coast Super Subs, Walmart, Yoeme Party Rental, Five Star Productions, and many others. Between 300 to 400 people are expected to attend the event.

The public is invited to bring additional donations of food, clothes and toiletries on the day of the event since the students expect many individuals and families attending, as many families in Pima County may be hurting due to the high unemployment rate and loss of social services grants in the area.

Several elected officials have been invited. Supervisor Sharon Bronson from District 3 and Richard Fimbres from Ward 5 have confirmed their attendance in addition to Robert Ojeda from the Community Food Bank and will be joining the PCC students in their efforts to practice their social services skills by helping segments of the population facing multiple economic challenges.

