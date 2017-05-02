UPDATE: One injured in shooting at Mission Manor Park on south side

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Mission Manor Park on the south side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, confirmed the shooting at the park near Drexel and 12th Avenue.

Bay said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident is unrelated to a fatal shooting on North Oracle Road earlier in the day, according to Bay.

There is no word on a suspect for the shooting at Mission Manor Park.

