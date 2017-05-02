Marana police asking for help identifying shoplifting suspects

The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two males who are suspected of shoplifting televisions from Walmart.

According to a recent release, the incident occurred on Feb. 20, 2017 when the two males entered the Walmart at 8280 North Cortaro Road. The suspects selected several big screen televisions from a display and then left the store without paying. They were seen leaving the parking lot in a red Dodge minivan.

Later that same day, according to MPD release, the two suspects returned to the same store and attempted to steal several big screen televisions. However this second time they were stopped by Walmart Loss Prevention, they managed to leave the store and avoid getting caught. The release stated the second time they were seen getting into a white extended cab truck.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Anyone with information on these two is asked to call the Marana Police Department at (520) 382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.