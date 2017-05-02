BP agents find 1,100 pounds of marijuana near Patagonia

On Monday, May 1 Border Patrol agents with the Sonoita station discovered more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $550,000 off a hiking trail near Patagonia, according to a recent BP release.

The agents had been patrolling a known smuggling route when they discovered an area that had been covered with debris, in an attempt to conceal it from detection. According to the agents they looked closer and found 55 bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane.

Agents searched the area for footprints or the possible smuggling suspects, but determined they were no longer in the area. The bundles were then transported to the Sonoita Station for processing.

