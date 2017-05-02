BP agents find 1,100 pounds of marijuana near Patagonia

The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
Authorities are responding to a shooting at Mission Manor Park on the south side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspect has not yet been detained.
The agents were walking a known smuggling route when they discovered an area that had been covered with debris, in an attempt to conceal it from detection. According to the agents they looked closer and found 55 bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
Francesca Matus and Drew De Voursney a couple with Atlanta ties died after going missing in Belize.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
