Fees waived during 3-day PACC adoption event

If you are looking for a new 'fur'ever friend, this weekend is your chance!

Pima Animal Care Center is participating in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend event, happening Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7. They are waiving adoption fees at the five participating PetSmart stores during the event.

“We love participating in this nation-wide initiative that helps so many of our community’s homeless pets find homes,” said Justin Gallick, PACC director of community engagement in a recent release. He added that PACC hopes to find families for 100 pets during the three-day event.

The five locations are:

PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore (dogs and cats) PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target (dogs and cats) PetSmart at Irvington & I-19 (dogs and cats) PetSmart at River & Orange Grove (dogs and cats) PetSmart at Grant & Swan (cats only)

To encourage loving families to adopt, PACC is waiving the adoption fees on all pets, including puppies and kittens. All adopted pets will go to their new families spayed or neutered, with up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, and with a free vet visit voucher. A standard $17 licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.

PACC will also honor the free adoption special at its shelter, 4000 North Silverbell Road, all weekend long. The shelter opens from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

