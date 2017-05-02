Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. releases 911 calls, records on shooting at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a set of 911 calls and a nearly 300-page report on the deadly shooting at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, in which a former Tucson Fire captain shot and killed a man and injured his ex-wife.

NEW: #PCSD has released this stack of reports & 911 calls from shooting @ La Encantada in which a TFD capt. shot his ex-wife & killed a man pic.twitter.com/OMmQj6sVqu — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 2, 2017

PCSD said former Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot and killed Eliot Cobb, Bair then shot his ex-wife and turned the gun on himself.

The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.

This call is from a woman hiding in a freezer at RA Sushi during shooting;it's a restaurant near Firebirds. "Please help us." @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/Z5q11pOeUO — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 3, 2017

According to reports, a deputy spoke to a woman who was working at the bar the night of the incident and claims she was just a few feet away from both

"She described the gun being held to the left temple of the other man's head and she stated just about the time she turned and saw the situation, that was when she saw the guy actually pull the trigger," said the deputy in a written statement.

The reports also said at one point, Bair "was barricaded in one of the bathrooms down the hallway."

"There was quite a lot of blood on the floor in the main handicapped one," wrote a deputy in his written report. "We saw the handgun lying on the floor in one of the stalls and the suspect in the handicapped bathroom stall lying in a pool of blood."

This deputy helped clear the women's bathroom @ Firebirds. According to reports, it's where they found TFD Capt. "lying in a pool of blood" pic.twitter.com/1QX6yg988E — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 3, 2017

The restaurant re-opened Wednesday, April 19.

The Tucson Fire chief recently released a statement about this incident saying the department will continue to find ways to get involved and help employees during their time of need.

#TucsonFireChief releases statement after fire capt. shot his ex-wife & Eliot Cobb before turning gun on himself @ a local restaurant pic.twitter.com/JpRi4Y8PWG — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) April 20, 2017

