Silver Alert issued for missing Mesa man with dementia

Joe (Jose) Cardoza was last seen in the area of Stapley and Brown in Mesa on Tuesday, May 2.
While the fight over contract negotiations between Northwest Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare continues, 46,000 patients in Tucson are bracing to pay the price.
The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.
