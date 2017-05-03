Silver Alert issued for missing Mesa man with dementia

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man with dementia.

Joe (Jose) Cardoza was last seen in the area of Stapley and Brown in Mesa on Tuesday, May 2.

According to the alert, he left his home around 3:30 p.m. on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

DPS says Cardoza suffers from dementia, takes psychiatric medication and is an alcoholic.

He has a grey beard and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black jeans and a black baseball cap.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

He has white hair and brown eyes.

If you see Cardoza, call 911 or DPS at (480) 644-2211.

