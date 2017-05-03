TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A javelina attack left a Tucson woman with two 2-inch gashes on her leg. (Source: National Park Service)

It's now illegal to text or talk on your phone while driving in Pima County. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Caution tape at the Tiki Motel. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN FATAL SHOOTING ON ORACLE ROAD

Tucson police are looking for at least two men involved in a deadly shooting outside of a hotel in the 2600 block of North Oracle Road on Tuesday, May 2.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2p52sFW]

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the victim was outside talking with a group of individuals when the shooting happened.

TPD SWAT team just arrived at Oracle/Kelso shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/1KtQB8UwDa — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 2, 2017

"At some point during this conversation it turned into a confrontation where the victim was shot," Bay said. "After the shooting the other individuals fled the area. It is believed to be at least two males."

1 man shot dead at Tiki Motel at Oracle/Kelso. TPD searching for 2 suspects. Call 911 or 88CRIME if you have info. pic.twitter.com/IlMdAERI3g — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) May 3, 2017

Bay said there is no other description of the suspects.

Nash Elementary was placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the search area but the students were later released on time, Bay said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

2. PIMA COUNTY TIGHTENS HANDS-FREE ORDINANCE

Pima County voted by a narrow 3-2 margin Tuesday to toughen its "hands free" while driving ordinance.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qEsCRd]

Last year, the county passed an ordinance which made texting while driving a "secondary" offense. That meant sheriff's deputies would have to stop a motorist for another offense before they could be cited for violating the hands-free ordinance.

But now-- it's considered a "primary offense."

That means a deputy can stop a motorist seen texting or talking on a cell phone or other device while driving. The fine for the first offense is $100.

The ordinance follows one passed three months ago in Oro Valley, which has resulted in 766 warnings.

3. JAVELINA ATTACK LEAVES WOMAN WITH 2-INCH GASHES

Arizona Game and Fish officials are warning the public about a javelina attack that sent a Tucson woman to the hospital.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qrICcZ]

The attack happened Monday, May 1, at 8:30 p.m. near East Snyder and North Sabino Canyon roads.

#BREAKING: Javelina attacked woman walking her dog near Snyder and Sabino Canyon. It left 2, two inch gashes in her knee @TucsonNewsNow — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) May 2, 2017

According to Mark Hart of the Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.

The javelina bit her knee, leaving two 2-inch gashes. She was taken to the hospital and is recovering at home. The dog was not hurt.

This is the second javelina attack this spring. The last one happened March 25.

HAPPENING TODAY

Another chance to weigh in on a new highway that would take you from Nogales to Las Vegas.

A meeting tonight will focus on the 300-mile stretch between Wickenburg and Nogales.

It's happening in the Marana Middle School cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m.

WEATHER

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid-90s.

We'll continue to warm up through the week, possibly hitting 101 by Friday.

We'll see some mountain showers over the weekend, with temperatures cooling down to the high 70s by Tuesday.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.