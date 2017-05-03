Neighborhood church heavily damaged in overnight fire

One-year-old Taya Cabanillas has been found safe.
One-year-old Taya Cabanillas has been found safe.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspects have not yet been detained.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspects have not yet been detained.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
The upper gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced only the lower gate will be secured.
The upper gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced only the lower gate will be secured.
Benson Highway is the target of Pima County's Brownfields Program, a targeted reinvestment and revitalization program.
Benson Highway is the target of Pima County's Brownfields Program, a targeted reinvestment and revitalization program.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.