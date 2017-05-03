Neighborhood church heavily damaged in overnight fire

Damage from the fire is plainly visible at the back of the chapel. (Source: KOLD News 13)

From the front, the only signs of last night's fire at the United Fellowship Chapel are the warning signs and caution tape. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A neighborhood church was heavily damaged after in a fire late Tuesday night, May 2.

According to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 10:40 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames from the United Fellowship Chapel, located in the 4700 block of East Hawthorne Street.

The majority of the flames were on the exterior of the church.

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This bible is from 1932. It was inside an east-side church during a fire last night. You will hear from the pastor at 5pm #KOLD #Tucson pic.twitter.com/twl8PMO1tL — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) May 3, 2017

