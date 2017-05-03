Incendio destruye iglesia durante la noche

Una iglesia fue destruida después de un incendio el martes por la noche.
Según un comunicado de prensa del Departamento de Bomberos de Tucson, los equipos llegaron a la escena alrededor las 10:40 p.m. tras varias llamadas al 911, informando sobre humo y llamas en la capilla, United Fellowship Chapel, ubicado en el bloque 4700 de E. Hawthorne Street.
La mayoría de las llamas estaban en el exterior de la iglesia.
Nadie estaba dentro y nadie resultó herido.
La causa del incendio todavía está bajo investigación.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.