Incendio destruye iglesia durante la noche

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Una iglesia fue destruida después de un incendio el martes por la noche.

Según un comunicado de prensa del Departamento de Bomberos de Tucson, los equipos llegaron a la escena alrededor las 10:40 p.m. tras varias llamadas al 911, informando sobre humo y llamas en la capilla, United Fellowship Chapel, ubicado en el bloque 4700 de E. Hawthorne Street.

La mayoría de las llamas estaban en el exterior de la iglesia.

Nadie estaba dentro y nadie resultó herido.

La causa del incendio todavía está bajo investigación.

