ADOT: Restrictions on SR-83 lifted, guardrail repaired

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on Friday, April 28.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
The ordinance means drivers cannot use any handheld electronic device while driving unless they are using a hands-free set-up.
Interested in having your voice heard on the proposed Interstate 11? The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you the chance in May, as the agency is once again looking for comments from both the public and various agencies.
Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is in its second year of a three-year study looking at different options for a 280-mile route between Wickenburg and Nogales.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
