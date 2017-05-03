ADOT: Restrictions on SR-83 lifted, guardrail repaired - Tucson News Now

ADOT: Restrictions on SR-83 lifted, guardrail repaired

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crews had to repair two miles of guardrail damaged in the Sawmill Fire. (Source: KOLD News 13) Crews had to repair two miles of guardrail damaged in the Sawmill Fire. (Source: KOLD News 13)
SONOITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Highway officials have lifted the restrictions on State Route 83 as work to repair a fire-damaged guardrail has been completed on Wednesday, May 3.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, all restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted.

Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire. Several road signs also had to be replaced.

The highway was closed for three days during the fire and lane and speed restrictions had been in place since Monday, May 1.

