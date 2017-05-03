Fire season: Supertanker staged in southern Arizona

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
Fresh off a mission in Chile, the Global Supertanker has returned to the United States, its crew ready to help fight wildland fires.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on Friday, April 28.
The Sawmill Fire, which started southeast of Green Valley then pushed east through small communities north of Sonoita, closed access to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on Friday, April 28.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.
For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.
One-year-old Taya Cabanillas has been found safe.
One-year-old Taya Cabanillas has been found safe.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspects have not yet been detained.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspects have not yet been detained.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
The upper gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced only the lower gate will be secured.
The upper gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced only the lower gate will be secured.
Benson Highway is the target of Pima County's Brownfields Program, a targeted reinvestment and revitalization program.
Benson Highway is the target of Pima County's Brownfields Program, a targeted reinvestment and revitalization program.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.