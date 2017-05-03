Domestic abuse hotline provides 24-hour bilingual help

The Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse provides crisis intervention and housing, prevention, education, support, and advocacy services to anyone experiencing domestic abuse - regardless of gender.

If you are in danger, call the 24-hour bilingual hotline at 520-795-4266.

The center advises those seeking help to call rather than use a computer for safety reasons. However, if you have access to a safe computer more information about Emerge! can be found here: http://www.emergecenter.org.

