Border town reacts as federal bill excludes new wall funding

The latest $1.1 trillion spending bill passed by the House will not immediately include funding for President Trump's promise for a "big, beautiful wall" at the Mexico border, and people in Nogales, AZ, are reacting.

They know the border wall battle is not over yet.

According to an Associated Press report, the House easily passed a spending bill on Wednesday, May 3, awarding wins to both Democrats and Republicans while putting off until later this year fights over President Donald Trump's promised border wall with Mexico.

There is some money set aside in the bill for repairs. In fact, there is at least $341 million for border security and levee gate improvements. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the administration will use the money to replace old "cyclone fencing" with 20-foot-high, see-through walls made of steel.

The AP report said it'll likely just be repairs to what was already built during the Bush and Obama administrations.

It's not exactly what the president promised in his campaign speeches, and people in Nogales realize that.

"I'm not really surprised, no. I mean, who's going to cough up that type of money for that type of expense. I just don't see it," Robert Hanan said.

The government spending bill will buy five months of funding while President Trump and his allies battle with congressional Democrats over wall funding, the AP report says. The president repeatedly promised during the campaign the wall would be financed by Mexico. Mexican officials have rejected that notion.

"After all, the Republicans control the House of Representatives. So to a certain extent I'm surprised there wasn't any funding in it," said one Nogales man, who spoke anonymously.

The money that is there could boost another program started in Nogales. The network of high-tech camera and radar surveillance towers is being expanded to the Douglas area.

Customs and Border Protection is already asking contractors for ideas about an upgraded mobile video surveillance system.

The 309-118 vote sends the bill to the Senate in time for them to act to avert a government shutdown at midnight Friday, May 5.

