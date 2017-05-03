Vandal damages 'A' Mountain gate

A vandal damaged the upper gate on Sentinel Peak Park or "A" Mountain, according to Tucson Parks and Recreation.

Park officials say the gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced only the lower gate will be secured.

In the meantime the lower gate will open at 9 a.m.

