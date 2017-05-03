'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

His first photo shows him holding his mom's IUD birth control in his little hand, and the internet is in love with it.

Lucy Hellein of Fort Mitchell, AL, posted the photo soon after baby Dexter's birth on April 27.

Dexter was born by cesarean section, and after his birth medical staff removed Hellein's Mirena IUD from behind her placenta.

Dexter's photo has been shared thousands of times.

