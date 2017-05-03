UPDATE: Mesa police say special-needs toddler found

The Mesa Police Department says one-year-old Taya Cabanillas was found, and safely returned home Wednesday evening, May 3.

She had been missing since Tuesday evening, and was thought to be with Clinton Cabanillas, her biological father.

The father has no legal rights to Taya, and has a history of substance abuse. Police did not immediately say whether or not Clinton Cabanillas was also located.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.