Man dies days after crash near Reid Park

A man critically injured in a crash last month has died from his injuries.

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

Police say Ramirez was driving a utility truck west on East 22nd Street shortly before 8 a.m. when he drifted out of traffic lanes, onto the sidewalk, and across plants before finally hitting a utility pole.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

