Neighbors worried about 'suspicious activity' near alley in midtown

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

Neighbors said there's a home located on the 4700 block of E. Linden Street where they claim to have seen 'suspicious activity going on' for years.



"We got a camera and a motion light and put it up there and realized that there were 30 or 40 people coming and going every day," said Caleb Brown, who's been living in the area for about seven years.



Brown said a group of about a dozen neighbors in the area recently formed a neighborhood watch group to help report suspicious activity in the area.



According to past reports, Tucson police responded to a deadly shooting at the same home in August 2016 in which one man was shot a killed.



"We were just afraid that it was attracting a lot of criminal element type to the area," said Brown.

Brown said neighbors met with Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik and a TPD Lieutenant to discuss concerns.

Kozachik said the back portion of the home "is out of code" and said it's an illegal structure. Kozachik said he met with city manager and Code Enforcement and Planning and Development Services in April and visited the home.

In addition, he also met with representatives from Southern Arizona Home Builders Association and the Alliance for Construction Trades.



"The goal was to work together and put in place some educational tools so the public knows

when permits are required for work on their property," said Kozachik in a recent newsletter. "In the same way getting a blue stake is a safety issue before you dig, the same is true of getting building permits. They allow our zoning people to make sure you’re not violating things like setbacks from your neighbors."



Tucson New Now's Monica Grimaldo spoke with the homeowner and she said she's working to get everything taken care of and hopes to resolve any issues she may have with the city and her neighbors.



"I'm sorry all of this happened," said the homeowner to her neighbors.

