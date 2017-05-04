TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The upper gate to 'A' Mountain is closed Thursday after a vandal destroyed it. (Source: Visit Tucson)

Neighbors are concerned after surveillance video showed suspicious activity in a midtown alley. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. GOV. DUCEY SIGNS BILL TO PUT MORE TEACHERS IN CLASSROOMS

Governor Doug Ducey is taking steps to cut down on Arizona’s teacher shortage.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2q2aXqu]

On Tuesday, he signed Senate Bill 1042, which allows people with expertise in their field to obtain a particular certificate to become eligible to teach in schools.

Today I signed #SB1042 making it easier for great teachers to get to the front of classrooms in #Arizona. https://t.co/zAQ4OmdAtB — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 2, 2017

Those candidates will not have to pass the state's regular requirements to obtain basic or standard teaching certificates.

The legislation would allow people who have significant experience in a subject matter, possess a higher education degree and have passed a background check to be certified to teach.

2. NEIGHBORS WORRY ABOUT 'SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY' IN MIDTOWN ALLEY

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2pc08xY]

Neighbors said there's a home located on the 4700 block of E. Linden Street where they claim to have seen 'suspicious activity going on' for years.

Neighbors say they formed a 'neighborhood watch group' in Oct. with about a dozen people; "each & every single one" worried about this alley pic.twitter.com/prYhJVq8h2 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 4, 2017

"We got a camera and a motion light and put it up there and realized that there were 30 or 40 people coming and going every day," said Caleb Brown, who's been living in the area for about seven years.

Brown said a group of about a dozen neighbors in the area recently formed a neighborhood watch group to help report suspicious activity in the area.

We checked our archives. There was a deadly shooting in this exact location in Aug. 2016; police say one man was shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/SNy9rUKTUp — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 4, 2017

According to past reports, Tucson police responded to a deadly shooting at the same home in August 2016 in which one man was shot a killed.

Tucson New Now's Monica Grimaldo spoke with the homeowner and she said she's working to get everything taken care of and hopes to resolve any issues she may have with the city and her neighbors.

3. VANDAL TARGETS 'A' MOUNTAIN GATE

A vandal damaged the upper gate on Sentinel Peak Park or "A" Mountain, according to Tucson Parks and Recreation.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2pccqpY]

Park officials say the gate is so damaged that it can no longer close, and until the gate can be repaired or replaced, only the lower gate will be secured.

In the meantime, the lower gate will open at 9 a.m.

HAPPENING TODAY

Dozens of churches are coming together to pray for the city of Tucson.

The 66th Annual National Observance of National Prayer kicks off today.

Several churches around Tucson are taking part today.

There will be a flag ceremony, music and food at the Fellowship Square, located at 8111 E. Broadway Blvd.

It goes from 8 to 10 a.m.

WEATHER

Sunny and heating up quickly throughout the day!

Today could be the first 100-degree day of the year.

The average first day for triple digits in Tucson is May 26.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.