Parents speak out about reckless driving at Tucson bus stops

The penalty phase of an Arizona prisoner's trial in Yuma in the killings of six people in 2005 continues.
Jeremy Raymond, a father of three, says drivers are ignoring stop signs on buses.
An ex-convict has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a retired Bakersfield, California, police officer during an attempted carjacking outside an Arizona casino.
One-year-old Taya Cabanillas has been found safe.
One man was killed in the shooting, police say. The suspects have not yet been detained.
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.
