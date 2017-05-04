Parents speak out about reckless driving at Tucson bus stops

Some Tucson parents are concerned about reckless drivers and their students' safety around bus stops.

Jeremy Raymond, a father of three, says drivers are ignoring stop signs on buses. The reckless driving not only puts his 9-year-old daughter’s life on the line, but others as well.

“I want people to pay attention and understand that a child could dart out from the bus at any moment. All it takes is five minutes to stop and wait for kids to get off. People get irritated, but there are alternates. You have options or you could just stop. And if someone tells you to stop, don’t get mad at them. They are just trying to protect somebody,” Raymond said.

Raymond claims that the problem is so bad that he and a few other parents have stood out in the middle of the street, just to get cars to stop.

“What we have been doing is putting a parent in the middle of the street to make sure that there is a barrier there,” he said.

The father is now documenting drivers speeding past bus stop arms on his cell phone.

According to city of Tucson documents, 23 tickets were handed out to drivers ignoring bus stop arms last year. Fines cost $500.

