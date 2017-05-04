Controversial documentary sheds light on pornography addiction

A controversial documentary is making its premiere in Tucson.

"Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly" looks at the affect of pornography on societies around the world. The new documentary is narrated by the Metallica front man, James Hetfield.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, award winning filmmaker Justin Hunt told us about why he choose to focus on this issue.

You can catch the screening Thursday, May 4, 2017 at The Loft Cinema starting at 7:30 p.m.

