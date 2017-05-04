Bomb technician detonates ordnance discovered in Cochise County

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office bomb technician safely detonated unexploded ordnance on Thursday, May 4.

According to a CCSO news release, Border Patrol agents discovered the item east of Douglas off Geronimo Trail on Wednesday, May 3.

The bomb technician took the item from where it was found to the Douglas Airport to be detonated.

Authorities caution anyone who comes across any suspicious items like this to leave it where you find it. Do not pick it up and contact your local law enforcement agency for assistance.

Officials did not say where this item originated or how it ended up where it was found.

