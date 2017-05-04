Sierra Vista police arrest kidnapping suspect, seek another

Police arrested a Sierra Vista man and are looking for another suspect in connection with a kidnapping and robbery on April 25.

According to a Sierra Vista Police Department news release, 42-year-old Gary Hogan of Sierra Vista has a warrant for his arrest. He is being sought for four counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument/deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Hogan is described as white with hazel eyes, balding, about 6'2" tall and 200 pounds.

If you see Hogan, do not approach him. Call 911 or the SVPD non-emergency dispatch line (520) 458-3311.

Police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Eason on Wednesday, April 26, for his alleged involvement in the reported incident. Eason is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The two are accused of allegedly holding and beating a man with weapons at a home on the east side of Sierra Vista. They also allegedly robbed the man.

