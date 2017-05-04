Phoenix police: Shots fired at car carrying Tempe detectives

A Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff deputy's vehicle in January and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.
The city of Tucson will debate a new ordinance next week which will increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
Alleged drug smugglers are getting more creative as they try to carry drugs across the border.
Phoenix police say nobody was injured when somebody shot at an unmarked car occupied by four Tempe Police Department detectives.
According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 42-year-old Gary Hogan of Sierra Vista is being sought for four counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument/deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated robbery.
