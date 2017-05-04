Phoenix police: Shots fired at car carrying Tempe detectives

Phoenix police say nobody was injured when somebody shot at an unmarked car occupied by four Tempe Police Department detectives.

Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis says no immediate arrests were made in the incident early Thursday morning, May 4, in west Phoenix.

Lewis says the Tempe detectives were conducting an investigation at about 1:30 a.m. when they noticed they were being followed by a brown Chevy pickup.

He says the detectives drove to an unspecified place where a person in the pickup fired multiple gunshots at their car.

According to Lewis, nobody was in the pickup when police found it at an apartment complex several miles away.

The nature of the Tempe detectives' investigation wasn't released, and Lewis says police don't plan to comment further while their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.