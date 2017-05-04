Tucson hits 100 degrees for first time this year

For the first time in 2017, the temperature in Tucson has reached triple digits.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at the Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

We didn't reach 100 degrees until June 2 last year, but that's better than 1989 when we hit triple digits on April 19, the earliest in recorded history.

Friday could be even hotter with an expected high of 102.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water and limit their time outside.

Tucson News Now Chief Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes will have more on what to expect in the forecast and how to prepare.

