Benson Highway/Campbell Avenue reopens following motorcycle crash

A serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle caused South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway to be closed for several hours on Thursday.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

The roadway reopened around 6:30 p.m. after being shuttered at 1 p.m.

