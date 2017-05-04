Accident involving DPS trooper causes backup on I-10 westbound near Orange Grove

A three-vehicle crash involving a DPS trooper caused a major back up on Interstate 10 westbound near the Orange Grove Thursday night.

DPS aid the left lane would be closed for several hours.

Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, two people refused treatment at the scene and the trooper was transported as a precaution, according to a DPS release.

