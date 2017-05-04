PCSD: Missing woman last seen at Colossal Cave Park

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who was last seen hiking at Colossal Cave Park earlier this week.

The PCSD said Shih-Ming Laura Yeh, 46, was last spotted around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

Shih-Ming is 5-foot-2, 116 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a hiking pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

