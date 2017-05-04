WEEKEND WEATHER: Expect cooler temps, high fire danger

The First Alert Weather Team has made Saturday, May 6, a First Alert Action Day for wind, blowing dust and cooler temperatures.

After topping out in the triple digits Thursday, cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.

During the morning hours on Saturday, winds pick up with gusts as strong as 40 mph possible throughout the day. Fire danger will also be high Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of southern Arizona Saturday because of the low humidity, dry conditions and high fire danger. Burning is not advised.

The southwest wind could pick up dust so drivers should be cautious on the roads and watch out for blowing dust. If drivers run into blowing dust, pull over, turn off your headlights and wait until conditions are better for driving.

Scattered mountain showers, mainly east of Tucson, are also possible Saturday afternoon.

The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 93 degrees on Saturday which would be around 7 degrees cooler than Thursday.

Cooler air stays with us through the beginning of next week.

