Burglar caught on camera stealing medical pot plants

Police need your help tracking down the man responsible for a major a medical marijuana burglary.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Desert Bloom’s cultivation warehouse on the South side of Tucson.

The director said the suspect used a hand saw and cut through the steel bars on the air conditioning vent. Once he got inside he stole thousands of dollars worth of medical marijuana plants and cannabis oil.

“We had an extreme sense of violation,” Aari Ruben, Director of Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center said.

The surveillance video shows an intruder grab a marijuana drying rack, bring it to his bag and then the man begins to frantically shake the buds off of it. On a separate camera you can see the man drag a large bag with the loot in it across the floor.

Ruben said it's got a retail value of close to $100 thousand dollars. Tucson Police got a tip on Thursday and recovered some of the items but, the man in the video is still on the loose. Ruben said he also learned the suspects were likely familiar with his

building.

“At least one of the perpetrators had been in the facility on a construction crew during our initial construction phases,” Ruben said.

Desert Bloom is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything about this call 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.