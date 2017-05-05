Schadler leads So. Arizona charge to state track meet

The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track & field took second and third place at the Region I Championships.
Rio Rico distance runner Allie Schadler has a chance to finish her prep career with 14 state championships.
Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Thursday.
CDO's star thrower Turner Washington was at a crossroads. Then he made up his mind.
