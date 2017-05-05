Schadler leads So. Arizona charge to state track meet

The Arizona state track and field meet is underway at Mesa Community College.

Rio Rico distance runner Allie Schadler enters the event as one of the top competitors from Southern Arizona.

The University of Washington commit has won seven track state championships, five individual titles, over her first three prep seasons.

Schadler will enter in four events this weekend looking to end her career with 15 state championships including the four she’s won in cross country.

Among the early winners were UA commit Turner Washington. The Canyon del Oro senior won the Boys Division II Discus with a state record throw of 218 feet seven inches. It’s the third time Washington has set the state mark this season.

Flowing Wells Katharine Daily in Girls Division II Pole Vault. Daily finished with a jump of 11 feet six inches.

Marana’s Mele Hala’ufia jumped 37 feet four and quarter inches to win the Girls Division II Triple Jump.

Cameron Crandall won the Boys Division II High Jump with a leap of seven feet.



The state meet runs through Saturday.

