Pima shows well at Region I meet

The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track & field teams came away with region hardware and a school record on Thursday at the final day of the Region I Championships at Mesa Community College.

The men’s team took second place with a team score of 220. Central Arizona College finished in first place with a score of 235.

The women’s team placed third with 147 and finished five points behind Mesa Community College for second place with 152. Central Arizona College was first with 288.

Sophomore Sam Shoultz (Corona del Sol HS) was named men’s track & field Athlete of the Year. He claimed the Region I Championship in the high jump for the second straight year on Tuesday and was the Indoor National Champion in the high jump.

Sophomore Treyshon Malone (Yuma Catholic HS) was selected Male Athlete of the Region I Championship Meet. He took home region titles in the long jump (25-feet, 1.75-inches) and the 110 meter hurdles (14.88 seconds). He also took second place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.60. He produced 28 points for the Aztecs.

Freshman Cam Duffy (Peoria HS) won the region championship in the triple jump as he finished with a mark of 48-5.25 (14.76 meters) which gave the Aztecs 10 team points.

The women’s team also claimed a couple of region titles. Sophomore Hannah Bartz (Mountain View HS) won the triple jump with a mark of 37-0.25 (11.28 meters). She also took third in the 100 (12.09) and 200 meter (25.28) races. Bartz produced a total of 32 points for the Aztecs. She was also part of the 4x100 relay team with freshmen Tyra Yanez (Sahuaro HS) and Rhiannon Bearup (Skyline HS) and sophomore Amber McCroskey (Buena HS) that broke the Pima school record with a time of 47.08. They took second place in the race.

The 4x400 relay team of sophomore Melissa Cotsonas (Mountain View HS), freshman Aolyion Spruell (Kellis HS), McCroskey and Yanez won the region championship with a time of 4 minutes, 06.12 seconds.

The Aztecs will compete in the NJCAA Division I Outdoor National Championships at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, KS from May 18-20.

Copyright 2017 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.