Marana police see spike in crashes near Project Ina

A major road project is leading to a major problem on Tucson's northwest side.

Officers with the Marana Police Department say they've noticed an unsafe trend on the roads since Project Ina began.

Now the department is deploying extra enforcement to catch drivers breaking the law.

The project started just over two months ago, and in that time, 31 crashes have happened on normally quiet streets.

“One of the major issues is people running the lights. Particularly the turn arrows," said Sgt. Chris Warren with MPD. "They are getting frustrated and don’t want to wait another light cycle, so they go anyway. After the turn arrow turns red, it is not uncommon to see 3 to 5 more cars keep turning. This either leads to a collision, or traffic is backed up in the direction they are turning and end up having to stop in the middle of the intersection….which causes more problems.”

As a result, MPD is adding five motorcycle officers to the following troubled areas:

Thornydale/Orange Grove

Thornydale/Ina

Cortaro/I-10

