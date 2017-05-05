19 Arizona Baseball needs a Pac-12 win bad

The Arizona Wildcats return home to Hi Corbett Field this weekend, where they will host Washington for a three-game set.

The Huskies are ranked 30th in the latest Collegiate Baseball Top 30. That's the only major poll that doesn't have Arizona ranked.

The other four have Arizona in the Top 20.

Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday against Santa Clara with a 16-10 win. Jared Oliva had a career-high five hits, going 5 for 7.

JJ Matijevic paces the Wildcats with a Pac-12 best .395 batting average…Matijevic also leads the team in doubles, home runs, RBI, slugging percentage and total bases.

Alfonso Rivas leads the conference in OBP.



Arizona has lost six straight conference games for the first time since 2014.

The Cats had six-game losing streaks in conference play in both 2014 and 2013.

The Huskies have committed just 23 errors this season, which is the fewest in the country and lead the nation in fielding percentage at .985;

Washington has also given up just nine unearned runs this season, which is the best in the country.

Offensively, Washington is led by Joey Morgan, who is batting .356 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 31 RBI…He has an on-base percentage of .470…

The series opens a four-game homestand for the Cats, who will also host Arizona State on Tuesday night in a nonconference affair.

Fri., May 5 7 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. (Hi Corbett Field) RHP Noah Bremmer vs. LHP JC Cloney

Sat., May 6 7 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. (Hi Corbett Field) RHP Jordan Jones vs. LHP Cameron Ming

Sun., May 7 12 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. (Hi Corbett Field) RHP Joe DeMers vs. RHP Cody Deason



