TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson saw its first 100-degree day Thursday of 2017.

A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday on Benson Highway. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN CRASH ON BENSON HIGHWAY

A serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle caused South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway to be closed for several hours on Thursday.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the motorcycle rider, identified as Oswaldo Lopez, died from his injuries.

Police said Lopez was heading north on S. Campbell Ave. when the driver of an SUV made a turn and hit him.

At this point, no citations have been issued, and the incident remains under investigation.

2. MISSING WOMAN LAST SEEN IN COLOSSAL CAVE PARK

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who was last seen hiking at Colossal Cave Park earlier this week.

The PCSD said Shih-Ming Laura Yeh, 46, was last spotted around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

MISSING PERSON: PCSD is looking for a missing woman last seen in Colossal Cave Park. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/7qZ5hVH0Yf — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) May 5, 2017

Shih-Ming is 5-foot-2, 116 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a hiking pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

3. TUCSON SEES FIRST 100-DEGREE DAY OF 2017

For the first time in 2017, the temperature in Tucson has reached triple digits.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at the Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

We didn't reach 100 degrees until June 2 last year, but that's better than 1989 when we hit triple digits on April 19, the earliest in recorded history.

Friday could be even hotter with an expected high of 102.

Tucson News Now celebrated with an experiment-- baking cookies in a news car. Take a look...

HAPPENING TODAY

It's Cinco de Mayo!

If you're planning to celebrate-- don't drink and drive.

Take an Uber, Lyft, taxi or call AAA for a Tipsy Tow.

Tipsy Tow is FREE from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Just call 1-800-AAA-HELP and say you need a Tipsy Tow, and AAA will tow your car up to 10 miles to get you home safe and DUI-free.

WEATHER

We're cooling down this weekend, but not before we see another 100-degree day.

We could reach 101 degrees today, before isolated showers and wind move in to the area Saturday.

Saturday is a First Alert Action Day-- with blowing dust possible.

We'll drop into the 70s by Sunday, with more rain in the forecast by Tuesday.

