Silver Alert issued for missing Cochise Co. man with dementia

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Philip Torrence, 74. (Source: DPS) Philip Torrence, 74. (Source: DPS)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cochise County man who has dementia. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 74-year-old Philip Torrence was last seen in the area of 8011 E. Chukar Valley Dr. in Hereford. 

He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 163 pounds. 

Torrence wears glasses and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, a blue jean jacket and a blue baseball hat. 

He is known to have dementia and is color blind, which poses a problem for him when driving. 

He is driving a 2003 White Ford Ranger truck with the Arizona license plate number 122WWN. 

If you see him, call 911. 

