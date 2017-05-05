Silver Alert issued for missing Cochise Co. man with dementia

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cochise County man who has dementia.
A major road project is leading to a major problem on Tucson's northwest side.
Police need your help tracking down the man responsible for a major a medical marijuana burglary.
Two Tucson mothers are worried about their families' futures after the House passes a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.
