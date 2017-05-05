Silver Alert issued for missing Cochise Co. man with dementia

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cochise County man who has dementia.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 74-year-old Philip Torrence was last seen in the area of 8011 E. Chukar Valley Dr. in Hereford.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 163 pounds.

Torrence wears glasses and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, a blue jean jacket and a blue baseball hat.

He is known to have dementia and is color blind, which poses a problem for him when driving.

He is driving a 2003 White Ford Ranger truck with the Arizona license plate number 122WWN.

If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.