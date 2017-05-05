TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (May 5-7)

(Source: Facebook / On the Border)

Happy Friday-- and Happy Cinco de Mayo!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY

1. CINCO DE MAYO ON 4TH AVENUE

Enjoy the sounds of Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, along with the Black Moods and Banana Gun at 5th on 4th!

The rock out starts at 7 p.m. in front of Maloney's.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. GET THEM HERE: http://ticketf.ly/2qITAHY

Part of the proceeds will benefit the Tucson Police Officers Association Foundation to help with their holiday efforts for needy children.

2. MOVIES IN THE PARK BEGINS

The annual Movies in the Park series is back at Reid Park!

The family-friendly event draws in hundreds every summer-- offering a chance to see a FREE movie on the big screen.

There's also bounce houses, face painting, live music and food trucks.

Movies this year include Finding Dory, Zootopia and the Secret Life of Pets. Full schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2qLKgCz

Tonight's feature film is Wall-E, and starts at 7:45 p.m. at the Reid Park Demeester Outdoor Performance Center.

3. TRY THE NEW LINDY'S (ON THE OTHER SIDE) OF 4TH

Lindy's on 4th is making big moves!

The Tucson-famous burger joint just moved across the avenue to where Bumsted's used to be.

The new location features a full bar, new drink and food menu plus-- six big-screen TVs for game days!

SATURDAY

1. 32ND ANNUAL TUCSON FOLK FESTIVAL

Dance your way through the weekend at the 32nd Annual Tucson Folk Festival.

It's happening at multiple historic sites in downtown, including La Cocina Restaurant, the Tucson Museum of Art and El Presidio Park.

Tucson Folk Festival, one of the country's oldest free festivals, with more than 200 musicians, hits Tucson May 6-7 https://t.co/t9OaTweTdx pic.twitter.com/xIJoAL2IhG — Tucson AZ (@VisitTucsonAZ) April 26, 2017

The two-day event attracts more than 10,000 music lovers every year, and more than 120 performances.

Enjoy acoustic, country, bluegrass and more!

Get more information HERE: http://bit.ly/2qIgWxH

The festival is FREE to attend and fun for all ages.

2. FIRST SATURDAY CONCERT SERIES AT CATALINA STATE PARK

The First Saturday Concert Series continues at Catalina State Park with Nancy Elliot.

The series features a different musician on the first Saturdays of each month.

The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Park entrance fee is just $7 per vehicle.

3. AN OZ-SOME EXPERIENCE AT KINO SPORTS COMPLEX

There's no place like home at the Centurion's Oz-Some Experience this weekend.

Dress up as your favorite Wizard of Oz character for a fun night of music, dancing, and great food.

Tickets are $95. Purchase them HERE: http://bit.ly/2qJ7ZEg

It's all for a wonderful cause... money goes to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson.

The magic starts at 6 p.m. and goes until midnight.

SUNDAY

1. ANNUAL MERCADO SAN AGUSTIN SPRING BAZAAR

The Annual Mercado San Agustin Spring Bazaar is back!

Find the perfect gift for Mother's Day or the recent graduate in your life from your choice of more than 40 local businesses.

It's happening on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2pdHnJw

From jewelry and gifts, to gourmet food, you're sure to find something you love.

2. CINCO DE MAYO FITNESS FIESTA

Work off those tacos and margaritas at the 37th Annual Dr. Gann's Diet of Hope Cinco de Mayo 10K (or 5K)!

It's happening in the gorgeous foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

Run or walk as you take in the scenery and get some quality exercise.

Afterwards, stick around for a Cinco de Mayo celebration, including free massages, mariachi performances, breakfast burritos and prizes.

To register, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2qAbHCW

3. FIRST SUNDAY ANTIQUE FAIR

Head over to Tanque Verde Elementary School to check out all sorts of antiques-- including art, jewelry, furniture and more!

It's happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is FREE to attend.

