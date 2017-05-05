Former Pima County Chief Deputy Radtke gets 1 year probation

A federal judge in Tucson has sentenced former Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Chris Radtke to one year probation for stealing public money for personal use.

He was also sentenced to 100 hours community service and a $3,000 fine.

Radtke pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Friday, Feb. 10, in the money laundering and theft case to three misdemeanor counts of theft of public money.

He had been facing one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and six counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

He had no comment following his sentencing.

Christopher Radtke was asked if he wanted to say anything. He said no. His attorney said, "I'm glad it's over for him." @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/yQR6GkkKb4 — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) May 5, 2017

Kevin Kubitsky with the Pima County Deputy Sheriff's Association said justice was not served.

