Tucson woman arrested week after boyfriend in child abuse case

Police said on Friday, May 5, that they have arrested a Tucson woman in connection with a child abuse case for which her boyfriend was arrested last month.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Pete Dugan, 21-year-old Valerie Pastran was arrested on Thursday, May 4. She was booked on one count of child abuse, Dugan said.

Gilbert Cuhen, an MMA fighter from New Mexico, was arrested on abuse charges on April 27 after Pastran's 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a home on Tucson's south side. Cuhen was also charged with child abuse.

Dugan said on April 27 that the child was in critical condition. The child's family said she was on life support.

