UA center Comanche won't return to Wildcats

Arizona sophomore center Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats and will enter the NBA draft.
The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.
The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track & field took second and third place at the Region I Championships.
Rio Rico distance runner Allie Schadler has a chance to finish her prep career with 14 state championships.
Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Thursday.
