UA center Comanche won't return to Wildcats

Arizona sophomore Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats after all.

Comanche declared for the NBA draft in early April, but said he wasn't hiring an agent.

On Friday, May 5, he announced he will forgo his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-11 center averaged 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while appearing in all 37 games for the Wildcats.

"After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility at the University of Arizona," Comanche said in a tweet. "It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NBA and I am looking forward to showcasing my talent during the draft process."

Three other Wildcats, all freshmen, have declared for the draft -- forward Lauri Markkanen and guards Kobi Simmons and Rawle Alkins.

