SR-92 closed south of Sierra Vista because of motorcycle crash

State Route 92 was closed between Ramsey Road and Hereford Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle south of Sierra Vista on Friday, May 5.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a truck failed to stop at a red light at Hereford Road and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment. The severity of the rider's injuries were not immediately available.

Alternate routes are available via Moson Road and Sheriff's Office personnel are assisting with traffic direction and control.

Please avoid this area until further notice.

