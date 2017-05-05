UA program helps students 'Dodge the Dumpster'

The 'Dodge the Dumpster' program, a partnership between UA Residence Life, the Office of Sustainability, UA Green Team, UA Green Purchasing and Procurement and Contracting Services, is making sure that items left by students in the dorms do not end up in the landfill.

Now through Friday, May 12, Dodge the Dumpster will take place in 15 of the residence halls located in both the Park and Highland Districts, according to a UA release. Student employees, staff and volunteers will set up donation stations for students to donate unwanted dorm supplies, clothes, food and other items.

"Initiatives like Dodge the Dumpster are important not only to divert waste, but to tackle some of the more pervasive elements of the consumptive culture in which we live," said Michael Beauregard, a member of the UA Office of Sustainability's Green Team and a student in the Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Law Program, in the release.

"For the past few decades or so, we moved away from widespread reuse of items and have shifted towards consuming more and throwing away more," Beauregard said. "What this project does is visually show people that the things they may have no more use for still have value and can still be utilized rather than be thrown away."

New this year is the Park District, which program staff hopes will help keep even more reusable items out of the landfills.

Many of the items collected will be resold during the Wildcat Welcome Rummage sale, which will take place on July 29 at the Paul and Alice Baker Distribution Center, 3740 E. 34th St., beginning at 8 a.m., and proceeds will go back into Dodge the Dumpster to help sustain the project.

In 2016, Dodge the Dumpster's first year, it collected 18,217 pounds of items, with most of those items made available for sale were gone within the first three hours. The sale brought in:

3,000 newly registered auction bidders in 24 hours before sale

260 people waiting in line before doors opened at 8 a.m.

$9,046.36 in total sales revenue

New for 2017, non-perishable food items will be donated to Campus Pantry, a UA organization fighting food insecurity on campus for students and staff. The Vineyard City Church Food Pantry will take additional food items. Also new is mattress pads and bedding will be donated to El Sistema Nacional para el Desarollo Integral de la Familia, a nonprofit in Mexico dedicated to strengthening family welfare.

Toiletries that are donated will go to the UA Women's Resource Center, and unused cleaning products will be brought to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. And the Think Tank will take any books collected during move-out.

"The first year of Dodge the Dumpster was an astounding success, and I'm so excited about the growth for the second year," said Ben Champion, director of the UA Office of Sustainability, in the release. "It just goes to show what's possible when many campus departments and students all come together with a common vision, and it is one more reason why I'm Bear Down proud."

Last year, the team donated: 2,159 pounds of bedding, towels and clothing to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center; 1,028 pounds of food to the UA Campus Pantry; feminine hygiene products to the UA Women's Resource Center; and new and used toiletries Big Brothers, Big Sisters, among other donations.

"Considering that this much waste is generated every year during the closing weeks of school, this project wasn't so much an opportunity but a necessity. Every pound of waste we generate contributes to environmental degradation, so when we have the ability and willingness to make a difference we should act," said Beauregard, also a residence assistance at Coronado Residence Hall.

"What I like most about this project is how much it intersects with other issues," he said. "Not only does it give students job opportunities, but the sale held before the start of the next year provides residents and incoming students with a cheaper alternative for much-needed supplies. And students and staff members get to work with each other side by side throughout the year."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.