WATCH: Video captures fight inside Sun Tran bus

Tucson News Now has obtained video of a vicious fight inside a Sun Tran bus. It’s raising new concerns about passenger and driver safety.

The video shows a passenger yelling racial insults at the bus driver before getting into a fight with another passenger.

Sun Tran spokesman, Bill Davidson, said they have started an internal investigation into this incident. Davidson said since the summer of 2015 there have been 31 assaults involving Sun Tran drivers.

In the video captured by passenger Cassey Jones, you can hear the aggressor yelling at a Sun Tran driver – even shouting a racial slur at him. The driver stopped the bus at East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road as the situation began to escalate.

Moments later you can see another passenger stand up, and then he is punched in the face by the suspect. The brawl then spills outside as another passenger calls police. Tucson News Now talked to frequent Sun Tran riders about the violence they’ve witnessed.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t treat drivers right and get really aggressive. He’s going to go act out and be rude and try and be disrespectful to the man that’s doing a favor for him and just doing his job, it’s pathetic,” Sun Tran passenger Omar Dorame said.

“That’s another human being. My children are witnessing this. I would always speak up if I could and if not dial 911 as fast as you can dial it,” Sun Tran passenger Margaret Gregory said.

In April, Sun Tran installed plexiglass partitions on nearly 30 buses, to increase safety for drivers. An additional 41 partitions will be installed in June. More will be added as funding becomes available. At this point Sun Tran said it’s not clear if the bus involved in the fight had a safety partition.

The Tucson Police Department is also looking into this incident. We are waiting to hear back if police have made contact with the aggressor.

