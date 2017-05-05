Spring safety on Coronado National Forest

The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
The Nogales Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a Walmart in Nogales. According to a recent release the incident happened on Thursday, May 4, when NPD officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. about a possible fire at Walmart.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
Sun Tran spokesman, Bill Davidson, said they have started an internal investigation into this incident.
"I wanted to have a brand that I could feel good about having my friends and family in," said Eric Wolf, who owns four Smashburger restaurants in the Tucson area.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Police reports show someone shot into a home on the 1300 block of Old State Road 65 in Princeton.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.
