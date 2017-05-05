Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

Shannon Lee Bruce, 34/Source: Sierra Vista Police Department Shannon Lee Bruce, 34/Source: Sierra Vista Police Department
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sierra Vista police arrested 34-year-old Shannon Lee Bruce on Thursday, and charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release.

SVPD said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a transfer of a digital photo in January that shows a male juvenile his exposing genitals.

The department said officers executed a search warrant Thursday at Bruce's home, and found evidence related to the report.

Bruce was booked into the Cochise County Jail Thursday, and released Friday morning after his first court appearance.

