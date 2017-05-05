AZ Game and Fish searching for young bear in Saddlebrooke - Tucson News Now

AZ Game and Fish searching for young bear in Saddlebrooke

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Stock photo of a black bear (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department) Stock photo of a black bear (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a young black bear, around one to two years old that was sighted several times on Thursday, May 4 in the Saddlebrooke area, according to a recent release. 

“This bear appears to be disoriented, and may be unable to find its way out of the community,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a release.  “It may have left the area overnight. But the public should contact us immediately at 623-236-7201 if they see it.  In addition, they should not approach the bear, which while probably young still can be dangerous, and not feed it.”

The bear, weighing between 75 to 100 pounds, was first seen around 8:32 a.m. Thursday at the Saddlebrooke golf course, it was later spotted in residential areas near the golf course, and was seen attempting to enter a backyard. 

According to the release, the bear was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near the main golf course clubhouse.  

Staff will continue to monitor the area closely in the coming days. Anyone who has seen the bear is asked to call (623) 236-7201

AZGFD officials advise if anyone is confronted by a bear to stand their ground by waving their arms overhead, maintaining direct eye contact, yelling and even throwing objects that are reachable without stooping down.  If the bear refuses to leave, back away slowly.

Living With Bears Lowres by Tucson News Now on Scribd

More information on living with bears here: https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith/bears/

