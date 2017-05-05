Southern Arizona DUI Task Force gears up for busy month

Cinco de Mayo weekend is the beginning of a busy month for the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force.

The task force is made up of officers and deputies from various law enforcement agencies. Members are highly trained to spot drunk driving.

Patrol officers also keep an eye out for drunk driving as well.

The task force will be out doing saturation patrols every single weekend in May, because of Cinco de Mayo, graduations and Memorial Day.

Friday night, there were a total of 82 law enforcement agencies cracking down on drunk driving all across the state.

In 2014, 526 people were cited for drunk driving in the state, according to the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety. In 2015, 363 drivers were cited. Last year, 378 drivers were cited.

Sergeant Terry O'Hara with the Tucson Police Department is the president of the task force.

He said DUI patrols for Cinco de Mayo started Thursday night.

"We had about four or five DUI arrests that had breath alcohol contents above .30. that's four times the legal limit. so if that's any indication of how the rest of the weekend is going to go, we have a lot of work to do out there," Sgt. Ohara said.

"Behind every DUI arrest is potential life saved because that person is no longer operating a motor vehicle," Ohara said.

